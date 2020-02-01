Global  

Sri Lanka to probe graft accusations over Airbus deal

Reuters Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Sri Lanka has ordered a probe into accusations of bribery by European planemaker Airbus to pave the way for the sale of aircraft to state-run carrier SriLankan Airlines, after the firm agreed a settlement with regulators.
Sri Lanka- Corrupt deal involving Airbus and SriLankan Airlines exposed

(MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) A corrupt deal involving aircraft manufacturer Airbus and Sri Lanka has been exposed. In a statement, Transparenc...
MENAFN.com


