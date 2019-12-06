Global  

Ryanair posts third quarter profit but warns 737 MAX woes could delay growth target

Reuters Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Ryanair cheered investors with a return to profit in the third quarter but warned its target of flying 200 million passengers per year may be delayed two years due to the grounding of Boeing's 737 MAX jet.
Ryanair says MAX woes could delay growth plans by up to two years

Ryanair may have to push back its long-term target of flying 200 million passengers per year by as much as two years due to delays in the delivery of Boeing's...
Reuters

Ryanair delays growth targets due to Boeing Max jet trouble

LONDON (AP) — Europe’s busiest airline, Ryanair, said Monday that the grounding of the new Boeing Max jets will delay its growth targets. The budget carrier,...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Reuters India

