U.S. mortgage rates fall to near 3-year low mark

Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

U.S. mortgage rates continue their sharp decline, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage averaged 3.51 percent for the week ending Jan. 30 — a drop from last week’s rate of 3.6 percent. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 4.46 percent. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. “This week’s mortgage rates were the second lowest in three years, supporting homebuyer demand and leading to higher refinancing activity,” said Sam Khater, Freddie… 👓 View full article

