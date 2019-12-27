Global  

U.S. mortgage rates fall to near 3-year low mark

bizjournals Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
U.S. mortgage rates continue their sharp decline, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage averaged 3.51 percent for the week ending Jan. 30 — a drop from last week’s rate of 3.6 percent. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 4.46 percent. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. “This week’s mortgage rates were the second lowest in three years, supporting homebuyer demand and leading to higher refinancing activity,” said Sam Khater, Freddie…
