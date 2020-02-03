BEP Systems Wins contract to develop buy to let platform for State Bank of India UK Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 3 days ago )

BEP Systems, the mortgage origination software house, has been appointed by the State Bank of India... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Russia starts production of S-400 systems for India Russia says it has started the production of a batch of S-400 missile defense systems for India under a deal the two countries reached two years ago, despite...

WorldNews 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this