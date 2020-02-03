Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > BEP Systems Wins contract to develop buy to let platform for State Bank of India UK

BEP Systems Wins contract to develop buy to let platform for State Bank of India UK

Finextra Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
BEP Systems, the mortgage origination software house, has been appointed by the State Bank of India...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Russia starts production of S-400 systems for India

Russia starts production of S-400 systems for IndiaRussia says it has started the production of a batch of S-400 missile defense systems for India under a deal the two countries reached two years ago, despite...
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.