CBF Morning Run: What you need to know today and gearing up for the Deadhead networking meetup

Matthew Brune RT @ReeceWaddell15: Tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. we’ll find out what districts Denton-area teams will compete in for the next two years. We… 22 seconds ago James Hohmann Listen to Monday's Big Idea podcast with what you need to know on caucus day in Iowa. I talk this morning about why… https://t.co/Ndkyfmma2Z 8 minutes ago Zeena Al-Obaidi @ MWC2020 RT @KaizenGameWorks: Morning! We need to recruit some focus testers. Details in the image below. We want to hear from all sorts of people;… 14 minutes ago POLIBOGGLE What if Biden and Harris joined forces? We need the experience of Biden - maybe Michelle as the running mate? Don’t… https://t.co/NyaoURAUU0 1 hour ago TTN El Paso RT @KTSMJessica: Good morning everyone! We are under a Weather Authority Alert as windy conditions are expected today as winds come at 25-3… 2 hours ago DM @HarveyJewell Haven’t even watched it that far in and I already know what it is Cheers for bringing that to my tho… https://t.co/5hHsyMNqv5 2 hours ago TerézaEliasz-Solomon RT @nytimes: Europe morning briefing: Here's what you need to know to start your day https://t.co/mCumhJzbMR 2 hours ago Jessica Nevarez Good morning everyone! We are under a Weather Authority Alert as windy conditions are expected today as winds come… https://t.co/Nst8nMXqkw 2 hours ago