CBF Morning Run: What you need to know today and gearing up for the Deadhead networking meetup

bizjournals Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Happy Monday morning, Columbus. It's time to say hello to February, and – at the same time – remind the wintry month not to overstay its welcome. Twenty-eight days is quite enough, mister. Let March get a word in edgewise. So, with a quick hello/goodbye to a pesky month, let's get down to business. In what sounds like a match made in heaven, Seventh Son Brewing and Condado are in cahoots. The brewery and restaurant chain created a hard seltzer that will be exclusive to Condado's 10 Ohio…
