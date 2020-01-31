Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > These were Cincinnati's favorite cars of 2019: SLIDESHOW

These were Cincinnati's favorite cars of 2019: SLIDESHOW

bizjournals Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
This content is a supplement to our 2020 Largest Southwest Ohio Auto Dealerships list. Thinking about trading up for a new vehicle any time soon? First find out if you'll be forging the road less traveled or a path well-worn. We rounded up of the 25 most popular vehicle models among local shoppers last year, according to data from Autoview Online, which covers dealerships in Butler, Clermont, Hamilton and Warren counties. Locals seem to slightly favor sedans and compact crossovers versus pickups,…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

If You Only Knew: Kurt Busch [Video]If You Only Knew: Kurt Busch

Kurt Busch sits down with Larry King for a rapid-fire game of 'If You Only Knew'. He tells us what he's driving, favorite cars, biggest regrets, and more.

Credit: Larry King Now     Duration: 03:48Published

Car wrecks, favorite street cars, and advice for young racers -- Kurt Busch answers your social media questions [Video]Car wrecks, favorite street cars, and advice for young racers -- Kurt Busch answers your social media questions

Kurt Busch shares his advice for aspiring race car drivers, who he thinks is the best race car driver of all time, and his favorite street cars. He also tells the story of his scariest car wreck.

Credit: Larry King Now     Duration: 03:19Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.