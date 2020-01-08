Global  

Ryanair makes Boeing offer for new MAX order

Reuters Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Ryanair has submitted an offer to Boeing for a new order of its grounded 737 MAX jet but does not expect to finalize it until the plane returns to service, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on Monday.
Recent related news from verified sources

Ryanair warns of job losses as 737 MAX delivery date slips

Ryanair has warned pilots of possible base closures and job cuts as the date for delivery of its first 10 of Boeing's grounded 737 MAX aircraft slipped into the...
Reuters

Ryanair to take longer to reach 200 million passenger target due to 737 MAX woes

Ryanair will take longer than expected to reach its long-term target of flying 200 million passengers per year due to delays in the delivery of Boeing's 737 MAX...
Reuters


