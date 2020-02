Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 3 days ago )

**



· *Warren Buffett could soon become the S&P 500's most veteran CEO.*

· *Buffett has led Berkshire Hathaway for 50 years, second only to Lee Wexner's tenure at L Brands.*

· *Wexner is reportedly in talks to resign after his ties to Jeffrey Epstein drew intense scrutiny.*

· *The Victoria's Secret billionaire was also... **· *Warren Buffett could soon become the S&P 500's most veteran CEO.*· *Buffett has led Berkshire Hathaway for 50 years, second only to Lee Wexner's tenure at L Brands.*· *Wexner is reportedly in talks to resign after his ties to Jeffrey Epstein drew intense scrutiny.*· *The Victoria's Secret billionaire was also 👓 View full article