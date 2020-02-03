Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Spain closes airspace at Madrid airport as drones reported

Spain closes airspace at Madrid airport as drones reported

SeattlePI.com Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
MADRID (AP) — The Spanish government says it has closed airspace around Madrid's international airport after drones were reported in the area.

The Transport Ministry said in a tweet Monday that the airspace around the Adolfo Suárez Madrid Barajas airport has been closed and advised people to check with the airport’s authorities for further developments.

Enaire, Spain´s air navigation authority, had earlier reported delays in flights owing to the presence of drones in the area.

The private news agency Europa Press cited Enaire as saying that two pilots had said they had seen some drones near the airport, which is located just east of the city center.

It said Enaire immediately activated a special procedure to halt landings and takeoffs, and diverting flights to other airports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Drone presence forces Madrid's Barajas airport to close airspace

Madrid's Adolfo Suarez-Barajas international airport closed its airspace on Monday for at least two hours after pilots spotted drones in the takeoff area...
Reuters Also reported by •Seattle TimesReuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ErnstNordholt

Ernst Nordholt Spain closes airspace at Madrid airport as drones reported - https://t.co/EexVZWoXYY #GoogleAlerts 5 minutes ago

viralnews91

Viral News Spain closes airspace at Madrid airport as drones reported https://t.co/ujvE9qHB2m https://t.co/UU0HrQC96Y 16 minutes ago

NotiVirals

NotiVirals Spain closes airspace at Madrid airport as drones reported https://t.co/PTTOuCC0B0 https://t.co/bWmKMFCdfj 23 minutes ago

Masky_Jay_Hoody

Creepypasta Slenderverse Fan RT @ABC: Madrid's international airport was closed for over one hour due to the reported sighting of drones, authorities say. https://t.co/… 25 minutes ago

VeraKali1

El.Kali RT @ReutersUK: Madrid's Barajas airport closes its airspace, drones possible cause https://t.co/sMkG08JZg0 https://t.co/5eLWTAIS0k 1 hour ago

ReutersUK

Reuters UK Madrid's Barajas airport closes its airspace, drones possible cause https://t.co/sMkG08JZg0 https://t.co/5eLWTAIS0k 1 hour ago

ABC

ABC News Madrid's international airport was closed for over one hour due to the reported sighting of drones, authorities say. https://t.co/YbVkhn4hQl 2 hours ago

Fabiolucv

Fábio 🇧🇷 🇺🇲 Spain closes airspace at Madrid airport as drones reported https://t.co/db954ntOQt https://t.co/umA3wgJjKG 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.