Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > What is a 'Canada-style' trade deal?

What is a 'Canada-style' trade deal?

BBC News Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Could the Canada-EU trade deal be a model for the UK's relationship with the EU after Brexit?
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: A U.K.-U.S. Trade Deal Is Harder Than It Sounds, Even After Brexit

A U.K.-U.S. Trade Deal Is Harder Than It Sounds, Even After Brexit 02:23

 The U.K. is now free to start negotiating a trade deal with the U.S. — but actually working out the details of that deal is easier said than done.

Recent related videos from verified sources

UK looks to Canada for post-Brexit trade deal with EU [Video]UK looks to Canada for post-Brexit trade deal with EU

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out his negotiating terms for trade talks with the European Union in a speech in London on Monday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:04Published

EU lay out terms for fishing deal with UK [Video]EU lay out terms for fishing deal with UK

The European Union will link any access to its market for British products directly to the access that EU boats will be given to UK waters, the bloc’s chief negotiator has said. EU negotiator Michel..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump Signs US-Mexico-Canada Trade Deal

Trump Signs US-Mexico-Canada Trade DealAt a signing ceremony on the White House South Lawn, U.S. President Donald Trump declared an end to what he termed “the nightmare” North America Free Trade...
WorldNews

Trump Signs Trade Deal With Canada and Mexico

President Trump signed the trade deal at the White House, fulfilling a campaign promise to rewrite the North American trade rules.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •NewsmaxSeattlePI.comEurasia ReviewBelfast TelegraphSeattle TimesUSATODAY.comNPRFrance 24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RedGeorge5003

George Edwards RT @bbclaurak: When it comes to likely Brexit deal, we've gone from 'exact same benefits', to 'frictionless trade', to some friction, to no… 2 seconds ago

MCY1X

Michael of Sussex RT @LibDems: Contrary to what Boris Johnson says, a Canada style trade deal with the EU would lead to checks on the border between the UK &… 4 minutes ago

ProjectKearsley

Michael Alexander Kearsley RT @BBCPolitics: Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called for a Canada-style free trade deal with the EU, but what is it? https://t.co/JzG… 5 minutes ago

robalexander001

Robert Alexander LL.B., LL.M. Int'l Law BBC News - What is a 'Canada-style' trade deal? https://t.co/Y1iLeJ0nyc 6 minutes ago

Wiblicks

Pink & Susan RT @syhawkes: Boris Johnson's statement today on the UK's Post-Brexit relationship with the EU was as usual endless #BorisBluster & Drivel.… 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.