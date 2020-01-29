A Closer Look: Are you going to read 'American Dirt?'

Global  

bizjournals Monday, 3 February 2020
Ann Patchett called it “breathtaking,” adding “I haven’t been so entirely consumed by a book for years.” As a bookstore owner herself, the story of the bookseller forced to flee Mexico may have especially resonated with Patchett, who is also a celebrated and talented author. It had the exact opposite impact on a bevy of Latinx writers who created a wicked backlash against ‘American Dirt’ and its author Jeanine Cummins. And so, one of the most anticipated books of the New Year has…
‘American Dirt’ publisher cancels book tour

Flatiron Books, the publisher of “American Dirt,” said Wednesday that it was canceling its book tour because of safety concerns. In a statement, Bob Miller,...
Author Sandra Cisneros digs in on support of ‘American Dirt’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Celebrated Mexican American author Sandra Cisneros is refusing to back down from her support for the novel, “American Dirt,”...
