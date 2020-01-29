A Closer Look: Are you going to read 'American Dirt?'

Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Ann Patchett called it “breathtaking,” adding “I haven’t been so entirely consumed by a book for years.” As a bookstore owner herself, the story of the bookseller forced to flee Mexico may have especially resonated with Patchett, who is also a celebrated and talented author. It had the exact opposite impact on a bevy of Latinx writers who created a wicked backlash against ‘American Dirt’ and its author Jeanine Cummins. And so, one of the most anticipated books of the New Year has… 👓 View full article

