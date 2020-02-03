Painting the town red — Kansas City celebrates the Chiefs' super season
Monday, 3 February 2020 () Kansas City's pride in the Super Bowl champion Chiefs was on display at watch parties, on the city skyline and above. Still to come is the biggest parade Kansas City's ever seen. • Chiefs fans packed into the Kansas City Power & Light District early Sunday morning to watch the game and show the city's pride. The crowd was so large that Grand Boulevard was closed to accommodate fans. As is becoming a Kansas City trademark, Fox showed live shots of fans at the Power & Light District at several…
About a half-hour before kickoff on Sunday, Boone tweets "For what it's worth, I'm going with the Chiefs 31-20." The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31 to 20 in Super Bowl LIV. CBS2's..