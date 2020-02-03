Global  

Painting the town red — Kansas City celebrates the Chiefs' super season

bizjournals Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Kansas City's pride in the Super Bowl champion Chiefs was on display at watch parties, on the city skyline and above. Still to come is the biggest parade Kansas City's ever seen. • Chiefs fans packed into the Kansas City Power & Light District early Sunday morning to watch the game and show the city's pride. The crowd was so large that Grand Boulevard was closed to accommodate fans. As is becoming a Kansas City trademark, Fox showed live shots of fans at the Power & Light District at several…
News video: Chiefs fans celebrate team's 1st Super Bowl win in 50 years

Chiefs fans celebrate team's 1st Super Bowl win in 50 years 01:52

 Chiefs fans across Kansas City celebrated the team's first Super Bowl win in 50 years Sunday night. After a fourth-quarter comeback, fans were jubilant.

‘I’m Going to Disney World!’: Why Do Super Bowl MVPs Shout This Famous Phrase? [Video]‘I’m Going to Disney World!’: Why Do Super Bowl MVPs Shout This Famous Phrase?

“I’m going to Disney World!” It’s a phrase that Super Bowl MVPs have shouted for the past three decades, but why? Veuer’s Justin Kircher explains.

Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Calls Exact Super Bowl Final Score Just Before Kickoff [Video]Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Calls Exact Super Bowl Final Score Just Before Kickoff

About a half-hour before kickoff on Sunday, Boone tweets "For what it's worth, I'm going with the Chiefs 31-20." The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31 to 20 in Super Bowl LIV. CBS2's..

Kansas City Chiefs celebrate first Super Bowl title in 50 years in style

Kansas City Chiefs celebrate first Super Bowl title in 50 years in styleWatch the Kansas City Chiefs go crazy in their locker room after winning Super Bowl LIV over the San Francisco 49ers.
FOX Sports

Morning Joe Points and Laughs at Trump’s Tweet Congratulating Wrong State: ‘Stone Cold Idiot’

Morning Joe delighted in mocking  President Donald Trump for sending out a tweet congratulating the Kansas City Chiefs on their Super Bowl victory last Sunday...
Mediaite

