Mahomes comes alive in fourth quarter to lead Chiefs to Super Bowl victory

bizjournals Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Super Bowl LIV may not have been Patrick Mahomes’ best game, from a statistical standpoint. But the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback showed his “magic” in the fourth quarter to lead the team to a comeback win and garnered not only a Super Bowl trophy but the Super Bowl MVP award. Mahomes ran for the Chiefs’ first touchdown of the game on a 1-yard option play. But the quarterback who threw for only XX interceptions all season threw for two on consecutive series in the third quarter. But the…
 The Kansas City Chiefs have been crowned Super Bowl champions after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was named Super Bowl MVP, threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns as Kansas City rallied from a 10-point deficit...

