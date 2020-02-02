Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Pound slides 1% after Boris Johnson signals tough stance in EU trade talks — 'The scene is set for a showdown'

Pound slides 1% after Boris Johnson signals tough stance in EU trade talks — 'The scene is set for a showdown'

Business Insider Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Pound slides 1% after Boris Johnson signals tough stance in EU trade talks — 'The scene is set for a showdown'· *The British pound dropped 1.1% against the dollar and 0.9% against the euro on Monday.*
· *The decline came after Prime Minister Boris Johnson signaled the UK would take a tough stance in exit talks with the EU.*
· *Johnson's comments fueled fears the UK could end the 11-month transition period without a trade deal in...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Johnson talks tough on post-Brexit trade deal

Johnson talks tough on post-Brexit trade deal 01:54

 The European Union and Britain clashed over a post-Brexit trade deal on Monday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson insists he need not sign up to the bloc's rules and Brussels warns of tariffs and quotas unless he does. Francesca Lynagh reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

UK looks to Canada for post-Brexit trade deal with EU [Video]UK looks to Canada for post-Brexit trade deal with EU

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out his negotiating terms for trade talks with the European Union in a speech in London on Monday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:04Published

Boris Johnson: We have settled the question of sovereign authority [Video]Boris Johnson: We have settled the question of sovereign authority

Boris Johnson delivers his vision for trade talks with the EU as both sides enter the next phase of Brexit negotiations following Britain's withdrawal from the Union last Friday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'No need' to accept EU rules in post-Brexit talks: Boris Johnson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to outline an uncompromising stance on post-Brexit trade talks with the European Union. The EU and the United Kingdom have...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •SeattlePI.comSeattle TimesCBC.ca

'Britain will prosper': PM Johnson sets out tough terms for EU talks

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lay out his negotiating terms for talks with the European Union on Monday, saying Britain will prosper even if he cannot strike...
Reuters Also reported by •IndependentSeattlePI.comSeattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LEARMKTS

Lear Capital Markets Pound slides 1% after Boris Johnson signals tough stance in EU trade talks — 'The scene is set for a showdown' https://t.co/ohz6Qo9xrd 35 minutes ago

LearCapital

Lear Capital Pound slides 1% after Boris Johnson signals tough stance in EU trade talks — 'The scene is set for a showdown' https://t.co/ngm1OWaoMX 1 hour ago

PaxNostrum

~0~ #VoteBlueToSaveAmerica RT @businessinsider: Pound slides 1% after Boris Johnson signals tough stance in EU trade talks — 'The scene is set for a showdown' https:/… 2 hours ago

gold_tracker

Hal Pound slides 1% after Boris Johnson signals tough stance in EU trade talks — 'The scene is set for a showdown' https://t.co/uc45VhXF1f 3 hours ago

tezuma75

Jeremy Song #Pound slides 1% after #BorisJohnson signals tough stance in #EUtrade talks — 'The scene is set for a #showdown' https://t.co/iZ8lZ8D9p7 3 hours ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Pound slides 1% after Boris Johnson signals tough stance in EU trade talks — 'The scene is set for a showdown' https://t.co/QNuNrLoDEB 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.