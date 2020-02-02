Pound slides 1% after Boris Johnson signals tough stance in EU trade talks — 'The scene is set for a showdown'

Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

· *The British pound dropped 1.1% against the dollar and 0.9% against the euro on Monday.*

· *The decline came after Prime Minister Boris Johnson signaled the UK would take a tough stance in exit talks with the EU.*

· *Johnson's comments fueled fears the UK could end the 11-month transition period without a ... · *The British pound dropped 1.1% against the dollar and 0.9% against the euro on Monday.*· *The decline came after Prime Minister Boris Johnson signaled the UK would take a tough stance in exit talks with the EU.*· *Johnson's comments fueled fears the UK could end the 11-month transition period without a trade deal in 👓 View full article

