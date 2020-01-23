Global  

Goldman Sachs in talks with Amazon to offer small business loans: FT

Reuters Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Goldman Sachs Group is in advanced talks with Amazon.com Inc to offer small business loans in the United States on the e-commerce giant's lending platform, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
 Kabbage is getting into small business payments hoping that it will help the company be a better underwriter in its funding business — the inverse strategy of payments companies like PayPal, Square, and Stripe.

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said that starting July 1 that the financial firm will not be aiding firms that wish to go public if they lack at least one diverse board candidate with a focus on..

The simple 'apple' logo of the tech giant has been named the most recognizable logo in the United States. A study of 2,000 Americans saw the famous yellow 'M' symbol of McDonalds and the Coca-Cola logo..

Goldman Sachs Group Inc is in advanced talks with Amazon.com Inc to offer small- and medium-sized businesses loans in the United States on the e-commerce giant's...
Goldman Sachs' strategy chief has hyped a plug-and-play approach to winning more Big Tech partnerships — and talks with Amazon are highlighting those ambitions· Goldman Sachs is in talks with Amazon about providing small-business loans to merchants who sell products on Amazon's retail platform, according to a person...
