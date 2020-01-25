Global  

Bernie Sanders and AOC support the 'Nordic model,' which features robust health and social-welfare systems — one that Finland's leader calls 'the American Dream'

Business Insider Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Bernie Sanders and AOC support the 'Nordic model,' which features robust health and social-welfare systems — one that Finland's leader calls 'the American Dream'· *Sen. Bernie Sanders, a leading 2020 Democratic candidate, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez both support modeling the US after Nordic countries that have robust social and healthcare benefits.*
· *Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin also backs the idea, saying the American Dream "can be achieved best in the Nordic countries"...
