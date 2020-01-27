Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Celebrating Black History Month: Regine Bonneau's journey from immigrant to entrepreneur

Celebrating Black History Month: Regine Bonneau's journey from immigrant to entrepreneur

bizjournals Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Editor's note: Orlando Business Journal is doing a special online series of stories in celebration of Black History Month in which we asked business leaders in the Central Florida region to share some poignant part of their personal story and the impact it had on the direction of their lives. Here, Regine Bonneau, CEO and founder of RB Advisory LLC, shares part of her story. I was born in Limbe, Haiti, and lived in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, the first 10 years of my life. I was fortunate enough…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Published < > Embed
News video: Black History Month Health Fair

Black History Month Health Fair 02:24

 Organizers preview the annual Black History Month Health Fair on February 1.

Recent related videos from verified sources

The Origins of Black History Month in the US [Video]The Origins of Black History Month in the US

The Origins of Black History Month in the US In 1915, Harvard-trained historian Carter G. Woodson co-founded the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History (ASNLH). ASHNLH committed..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:27Published

The real story of Rosa Parks -- and why we need to confront myths about black history | David Ikard [Video]The real story of Rosa Parks -- and why we need to confront myths about black history | David Ikard

Black history taught in US schools is often watered-down, riddled with inaccuracies and stripped of its context and rich, full-bodied historical figures. Equipped with the real story of Rosa Parks,..

Credit: TED     Duration: 18:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Macy’s Celebrates Black History Month By Embracing and Expressing The Diversity Of Black People and Culture

Macy’s Celebrates Black History Month By Embracing and Expressing The Diversity Of Black People and CultureNEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This February, Macy’s will celebrate Black History Month by embracing and expressing the diversity of Black people and culture....
Business Wire

A Code Switch Playlist For Black History Month

Black History Month is here, and it's the perfect time to catch up on stories about the hidden heroes and buried history of black America.
NPR

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LyonCollege

Lyon College Please join us in celebrating! https://t.co/F3e6P4YR08 15 seconds ago

Taylor_Marrie

Taylor RT @RyanFrazier_: Celebrating Black History Month by bringing back this gem https://t.co/5GKtmH1QYN 1 minute ago

dumbforbrains

usman #Anyone RT @kmarixe: So glad Demi is celebrating Black History Month! https://t.co/Kx8jIaL3K9 1 minute ago

araragon

Maria Aragon RT @PhiladelphiaGov: All throughout #BlackHistoryMonth, @FreeLibrary is celebrating African American culture and history by hosting events… 1 minute ago

FrankScottJr

Frank Scott, Jr. RT @ikarusyouthout: What an amazing way to kick off Black History Month celebrating at the L.C. and Daisy Bates Black History Breakfast. T… 2 minutes ago

zettedecastro

Rozette De Castro Celebrating Black History Month by adding books on my list this year! 💕 Because celebrating Black history should ha… https://t.co/110VFG5dtl 2 minutes ago

cityleadership

City Leadership RT @choose901: In the spirit of examining and celebrating the varying journeys and perspectives of Black Americans, we asked 8 Memphians to… 2 minutes ago

smooothie_queen

👸🏼 RT @ToriNicksWho: G Eazy celebrating Black History Month 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.