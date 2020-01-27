Celebrating Black History Month: Regine Bonneau's journey from immigrant to entrepreneur

Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Editor's note: Orlando Business Journal is doing a special online series of stories in celebration of Black History Month in which we asked business leaders in the Central Florida region to share some poignant part of their personal story and the impact it had on the direction of their lives. Here, Regine Bonneau, CEO and founder of RB Advisory LLC, shares part of her story. I was born in Limbe, Haiti, and lived in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, the first 10 years of my life. I was fortunate enough… 👓 View full article

