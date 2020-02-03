Global  

Earth Fare closing all of its stores, including in the Triangle

bizjournals Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Earth Fare, a health-and-wellness grocery store facing debt challenges, will close all of its stores, including locations in Raleigh and Morrisville. Headquartered in Asheville, Earth Fare was founded in 1975 and is known for its natural based and organic goods. The company, while trying to sell its assets, has informed all of its employees that its store closings are having going-out-of-business sales. Earth Fare has around 50 locations, including at Brierdale Shopping Center in Raleigh and inside…
