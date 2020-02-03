Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > SUVs and crossovers remain hot as Honda enters 2020

SUVs and crossovers remain hot as Honda enters 2020

bizjournals Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Honda Motor Co. opened 2020 the same way it closed 2019 — with record light truck sales. Though the automaker, which bases much of its North American operations in Marysville, saw its January sales dip 4.3% to 101,625 units, its portfolio of sport-utility vehicles, crossovers and other non-cars increased 0.9% to a record 59,254 units in the first month of the year. The biggest gainers for the company were the HR-V, which jumped 25% to 7,457 units and the Ridgeline pickup, which was up 57% to…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

columbusbiz1st

Columbus Biz First Here's what sold well – and what didn't – for Honda in January https://t.co/zFtlLtXTgG 11 hours ago

DBJnews

Dayton Biz Journal Here's what sold well – and what didn't – for Honda in January https://t.co/jhVEZL0MUf 1 day ago

columbusbiz1st

Columbus Biz First Here's what sold well – and what didn't – for Honda in January https://t.co/OfAPTxN91c 2 days ago

DanEatonBiz1st

Dan Eaton RT @columbusbiz1st: Here's what sold well – and what didn't – for Honda in January https://t.co/MwfjcZCsw9 3 days ago

columbusbiz1st

Columbus Biz First Here's what sold well – and what didn't – for Honda in January https://t.co/MwfjcZCsw9 3 days ago

HondaSeekonk

Herb Chambers Honda SUVs and crossovers remain hot as @Honda enters 2020 https://t.co/N71HUXA0mH https://t.co/QLuqBo4kxq 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.