Bill Miller's record-setting fund beat the market for 15 straight years. He explains why WeWork's recent debacle could help revive an investing technique previously left for dead.
Monday, 3 February 2020 () · Legendary fund manager Bill Miller says he thinks the seeds of a comeback in value investing were sown by the WeWork fiasco and easier monetary policy around the world.
· Miller, who owns a record 15-year streak of beating the stock market in the 1990s and 2000s, says his Miller Opportunity Trust surged in the second...