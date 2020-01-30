Global  

Jabil rebrands health care division to become one of the world's largest

Jabil rebrands health care division to become one of the world's largest

bizjournals Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
One of Tampa Bay's largest companies has consolidated its health care offerings to create one of the biggest health care services providers in the world. St. Petersburg-based Jabil has combined its health care services under one umbrella, totaling almost 20,000 employees and 35 sites. Formerly called Nypro, the division will be renamed Jabil Healthcare and is comprised of orthopedics, spine, trauma and associated medical instruments operations. Jabil (NYSE: JBL), one of Tampa Bay's largest public…
