Here's why Delta and American Express are issuing metal credit cards
Monday, 3 February 2020 () Delta and Amex are revamping their SkyMiles cards, and frequent fliers may soon notice their wallets feeling a little heavier. After agreeing to an 11-year-extension of their partnership in April, Delta Air Lines Inc. and American Express announced in September a "relaunch" of the companies' rewards-based credit cards. Now, Delta is touting a new form factor for its "Platinum" and "Reserve" Amex cards: Instead of plastic, they will be made of metal. Delta notes in its news release the airline is…
Delta and American Airlines decided on Friday to temporarily suspend all remaining U.S.-China flights after the U.S. State Department elevated a travel advisory over concerns about the coronavirus. Freddie Joyner has more.