Atlanta Falcons moving on from Vic Beasley Jr

One of the main priorities for the Atlanta Falcons this offseason is improving their pass rush. This is reinforced by their decision to not resign former eighth overall draft pick Vic Beasley Jr. The Falcons announced Monday that they would not be negotiating on a new deal to retain Beasley, making him an unrestricted free agent when the league year starts on Mar. 18. Beasley played on the final year of his rookie deal this past season — a fifth-year option which paid him $12.8 million.


