Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Atlanta Falcons moving on from Vic Beasley Jr

Atlanta Falcons moving on from Vic Beasley Jr

bizjournals Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
One of the main priorities for the Atlanta Falcons this offseason is improving their pass rush. This is reinforced by their decision to not resign former eighth overall draft pick Vic Beasley Jr. The Falcons announced Monday that they would not be negotiating on a new deal to retain Beasley, making him an unrestricted free agent when the league year starts on Mar. 18. Beasley played on the final year of his rookie deal this past season — a fifth-year option which paid him $12.8 million. Beasley,…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

jameis Winston first player in NFL history with 30 TD, 30 interceptions in same season [Video]jameis Winston first player in NFL history with 30 TD, 30 interceptions in same season

Deion Jones intercepted Jameis Winston on the first play of overtime and returned the ball 28 yards for a touchdown to give the Atlanta Falcons a 28-22 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:18Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AtlBizChron

AtlBizChron Falcons' outside linebacker played on the final year of his rookie deal this past season. https://t.co/qyeoIrgso1 21 minutes ago

AtlantaNewsFeed

Atlanta News Atl Business Chronicle: Atlanta Falcons moving on from Vic Beasley Jr https://t.co/2eoqJiE7Ef 49 minutes ago

BloggingDirty

Blogging Dirty Despite moving on from Vic Beasley, Todd Gurley would have been a disaster for the Falcons (via @matt_siegman) https://t.co/XosWM3943B 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.