Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Jeff Bezos sued by girlfriend's brother for defamation

Jeff Bezos sued by girlfriend's brother for defamation

SeattlePI.com Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Sanchez, the brother of Jeff Bezos's girlfriend, is suing the Amazon founder for defamation, alleging that Bezos and his team falsely told reporters that Sanchez provided nude photos of Bezos to the The National Enquirer.

In the complaint filed Friday night in Los Angeles, Sanchez, a Hollywood talent manager, says he has lost clients and has been shunned by family and friends. The lawsuit doesn't specify how much money he is seeking.

The lawsuit says Bezos began his affair with Sanchez's sister, Lauren, in 2017, when her production company was hired to do work for Bezos's space exploration company. The couple kept the relationship secret based on advice from a psychic in New Mexico, according to the complaint.

The lawsuit alleges that in 2018, Lauren Sanchez approached her brother, who was her manager at the time, about leaking information about the affair to gossip website TMZ as a way to get ahead of the media and limit any backlash.

Michael Sanchez says he advised his sister against the move but after quashing rumors about the affair by multiple tabloid reporters, he entered a deal with the publisher of The National Enquirer, in which he “agreed to corroborate the existence of the relationship under conditions that would help Mr. Sanchez manage the timing of the story and the way in which the affair was portrayed.”

Shortly after the National Enquirer ran a story on the affair early last year, Bezos published a blog post alleging that the tabloid tried to blackmail him with embarrassing photos that he sent to Lauren Sanchez. He also suggested that the Enquirer had ties with Saudi Arabia, which was upset with coverage in The Washington Post, which Bezos owns. The Post had been harshly critical of the Saudi government after the killing of columnist and Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi.

A...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Lauren Sanchez’s Brother Is Reportedly Suing Bezos For Defamation

Lauren Sanchez’s Brother Is Reportedly Suing Bezos For Defamation 00:48

 Amazon chief Jeff Bezos is reportedly being sued for defamation by his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez’s brother.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Amazon Prime Inches Closer to Netflix With 150 Million Global Users [Video]Amazon Prime Inches Closer to Netflix With 150 Million Global Users

Amazon Prime Inches Closer to Netflix With 150 Million Global Users Compared to the e-commerce giant, Netflix has nearly 162 million worldwide members. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos revealed the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:58Published

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos' Phone Hacked [Video]Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos' Phone Hacked

CBS4's Errol Barnett reports the infiltrator is said to be Mohammed Bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jeff Bezos sued by girlfriend’s brother for defamation

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Sanchez, the brother of Jeff Bezos’s girlfriend, is suing the Amazon founder for defamation, alleging that Bezos and his team falsely...
Seattle Times

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' girlfriend's brother sues him for defamation

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' girlfriend's brother sues him for defamationAmazon founder Jeff Bezos is in the midst of a family drama after his girlfriend's brother filed a lawsuit against him. Michael Sanchez, the brother of Lauren...
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

newlywedvegan

Charly Jeff Bezos sued for defamation by girlfriend's brother https://t.co/GYZTudSUaC 4 minutes ago

NPSusa

Neil RT @latimes: Lauren Sanchez’s brother sues Jeff Bezos for defamation https://t.co/uFdaBlKJSU 5 minutes ago

MRCANNIZZARO23

cannizzaro wilson From CNN: Jeff Bezos sued for defamation by girlfriend's brother Jeff Bezos sued for defamation by girlfriend's bro… https://t.co/lRCSaOgP7i 12 minutes ago

tyoui53

News or Maybe? Jeff Bezos sued for defamation by his girlfriend's brother https://t.co/WZSAY2vr3t 14 minutes ago

FOX40

FOX40 News Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos sued by girlfriend’s brother for defamation https://t.co/liBfipY9n3 16 minutes ago

SharonaSZN

Sharona✌️🎶☕☮️🎮 RT @jilevin: Jeff Bezos sued by girlfriend's brother for defamation https://t.co/AVYBwGvkOk https://t.co/Iie55aOWMk 21 minutes ago

guaymas_cantina

Ragnar Lodbrok RT @seattlepi: Jeff Bezos sued by girlfriend's brother for defamation https://t.co/UEMBSX5EqZ 21 minutes ago

SeeNewsNet

SeeNews.net #Business :: Jeff Bezos Sued For Defamation By Girlfriend’s Brother Over Billionaire’s Leaked ‘Penis Selfies’ -… https://t.co/clNTlKJ9hi 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.