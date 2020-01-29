Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > FINALLY: Google just revealed YouTube's ad revenue, 14 years after acquiring it, and the video site brought in $15 billion last year (GOOG)

FINALLY: Google just revealed YouTube's ad revenue, 14 years after acquiring it, and the video site brought in $15 billion last year (GOOG)

Business Insider Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
FINALLY: Google just revealed YouTube's ad revenue, 14 years after acquiring it, and the video site brought in $15 billion last year (GOOG)· Alphabet, Google's parent company, broke out revenue numbers for YouTube for the first time ever in its 2019 fiscal year results released Monday.
· Numbers reveal that YouTube's advertising revenue hit $15 billion in 2019, comprising around 9% of Alphabet's $162 billion revenue for the year.
· This the first time Alphabet...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate - Published < > Embed
News video: OpenSlate’s Foyle: Audience and Content Impact Measurement Is a ‘Utopia’ for Clients

OpenSlate’s Foyle: Audience and Content Impact Measurement Is a ‘Utopia’ for Clients 05:36

 OpenSlate launched eight years ago to measure content as people began watching more than just linear TV. The goal was to translate nature and quality to advertisers and marketers in an unfamiliar content landscape – specifically on YouTube and Facebook, where brand safety has been an issue. At the...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Amazon Prime Inches Closer to Netflix With 150 Million Global Users [Video]Amazon Prime Inches Closer to Netflix With 150 Million Global Users

Amazon Prime Inches Closer to Netflix With 150 Million Global Users Compared to the e-commerce giant, Netflix has nearly 162 million worldwide members. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos revealed the impressive..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:57Published

Teenager is making over £150K a year by playing the video game Fortnite [Video]Teenager is making over £150K a year by playing the video game Fortnite

A teenager is making over £150K ($200,000 USD) a year by playing the video game Fortnite - but he's saving nearly all the money he makes. Alex Benabe, 19, regularly plays for 12 to 24 hours..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

YouTube Reveals Revenue for First Time: $15.1 Billion in 2019

For the first time, Google revealed just how big of an advertising machine YouTube is. The company said Monday that YouTube generated $15.1 billion...
Billboard.com Also reported by •WebProNewsThe VergeMashableBusiness Insider

IBM CEO Ginni Rometty steps down after nearly 8 years at helm

Ginni Rometty is stepping down as CEO of IBM Corp. after nearly eight years at the helm of Big Blue and four decades at the computer giant. Arvind Krishna, the...
bizjournals Also reported by •WebProNews

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.