Dropbox CEO Drew Houston joins Facebook board

bizjournals Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Dropbox Inc. CEO Drew Houston has joined the board of directors at Facebook, effective immediately, the social media giant said Monday. His appointment comes on the heels of a disappointing earnings report from Facebook Inc., which has seen its stock price drop 8.5 percent over the past week amid investor concerns that growth has stalled out “Drew brings valuable perspective to our board as a leader of a technology company with services used by millions of people and businesses," Facebook CEO…
