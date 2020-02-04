Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Colette by Colette Hayman placed into voluntary administration

Colette by Colette Hayman placed into voluntary administration

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Colette by Colette Hayman placed into voluntary administrationYet another high-profile Aussie fashion brand has announced its stunning collapse.The company behind popular jewellery and accessories chain Colette by Colette Hayman – the CBCH group of companies – was placed into voluntary administration...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BjayukCat

john titchener Colette by Colette Hayman placed into voluntary administration, via @nzherald https://t.co/OdptIR2vye First it wa… https://t.co/F1XbAeAbBH 43 seconds ago

WAtoday

WAtoday Popular fashion retailer Colette by Colette Hayman has been placed into voluntary administration. #wanews https://t.co/g9MkSESYNf 10 minutes ago

sixoh60

Roger Crawford @TheKouk All while Colette's goes***up https://t.co/x19hCThFi2 33 minutes ago

couriermail

The Courier-Mail The company behind popular jewellery and accessories chain Colette by Colette Hayman has been placed into voluntary… https://t.co/SHCqz3sEBg 38 minutes ago

shaearussell

Shae Russell And another ones gone, another ones gone, ANOTHER one bites the dust. All those years I've said retail in #Ausecon… https://t.co/nihyKdQ7sR 40 minutes ago

7NewsMelbourne

7NEWS Melbourne The jewellery and accessories retailer is the latest Australian brand to collapse. #7NEWS https://t.co/NC1Vhk4lvq 49 minutes ago

IDreamOfGems

𝐼 𝒟𝓇𝑒𝒶𝓂 𝒪𝒻 𝒢𝑒𝓂𝓈 There goes another one. Shame, really nice products that lasted a long time. https://t.co/9c6x9TvTtJ 55 minutes ago

BiseAhmed

Ahmed Bise #Colette placed into Administration. https://t.co/Jv5Ly1kYB1 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.