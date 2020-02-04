Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Walgreens to pay $7.5M in settlement over phony pharmacist

Walgreens to pay $7.5M in settlement over phony pharmacist

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Walgreens will pay $7.5 million to settle with California authorities after an employee was criminally charged with impersonating a pharmacist and illegally filling more than 745,000 prescriptions in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Kim Thien Le has pleaded not guilty to felony impersonation charges. Prosecutors said that from late 2006 through 2017, Le used the license numbers of registered pharmacists in order to impersonate them and dispense prescriptions at Walgreens stores in Santa Clara and Alameda counties.

The prescriptions allegedly included more than 100,000 for opioids such as fentanyl, morphine and codeine.

Le herself didn't have a pharmacist license, prosecutors said.

The district attorneys in both counties filed a consumer protection action against Walgreens. Prosecutors on Monday announced that the pharmacy giant agreed to settle. The company will pay $7.5 million in penalties, costs and remedial payments.

Walgreens officials did not immediately respond to an email and phone call seeking comment.

“The burden is on the company to make sure its employees are properly licensed and to complete a thorough background check," Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said in a statement.

The complaint alleged Walgreens failed to vet Le thoroughly when it promoted her to positions requiring a license and failed to make sure that its internal systems were strong enough to prevent an employee from evading them.

Walgreens has since taken steps to re-verify the licenses of its pharmacy employees around the country and instituted other remedial measures, O'Malley's office said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Walgreens to pay $7.5M in settlement over phony pharmacist

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Walgreens will pay $7.5 million to settle with California authorities after an employee was criminally charged with impersonating a...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

wwmtnews

WWMT-TV The settlement comes after an employee was criminally charged with impersonating a pharmacist and illegally filling… https://t.co/nwc8bJdrkk 26 seconds ago

VovoMeyer

Ana Maria Meyer RT @seattletimes: Walgreens will pay $7.5 million to settle lawsuit over fake pharmacist who illegally filled more than 745,000 prescriptio… 5 minutes ago

chmatiya

Christina Burton Walgreens to pay $7.5M in settlement over phony pharmacist https://t.co/x4pY869OQa 15 minutes ago

steve999122

Gera Martínez RT @KABBFOX29: Walgreens to pay $7.5M in settlement over phony pharmacist https://t.co/9fFvsM8Eva 52 minutes ago

DaraWehmeyer

Dara Wehmeyer "Walgreens to Pay $7.5M in Settlement Over Phony Pharmacist" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/t16897Kw9v 57 minutes ago

KABBFOX29

KABB FOX 29 Walgreens to pay $7.5M in settlement over phony pharmacist https://t.co/9fFvsM8Eva 1 hour ago

Kaitttiee

Katherine RT @KTLAMorningNews: Walgreens to Pay $7.5M in Settlement Over Phony Pharmacist https://t.co/iHxhGsLs05 2 hours ago

smxmagazin

smxmagazin® RT @KATVNews: Walgreens will pay $7.5 million to settle with California authorities after an employee was criminally charged with impersona… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.