2 women killed, child hurt in shooting at Texas dormitory

Hindu Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
University police Chief Bryan Vaughn said officers responding to a call at about 10-17 a.m. found two dead women in a room at Pride Rock residence hall on the campus in Commerce, about 105 km northeast of Dallas.
News video: 2 Dead, 1 Injured In Shooting At Texas A&M University-Commerce

2 Dead, 1 Injured In Shooting At Texas A&M University-Commerce 00:33

 University police said two women were killed and a 2-year-old child was hurt in a shooting Monday but declined to give much more information.

