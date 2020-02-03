AllSides #FromTheCenter: 2 women killed, child hurt in shooting at Texas dormitory #ViolenceInAmerica #Guns #Texas https://t.co/J09Swmrh8T 24 minutes ago Yakov Koltovskoy 2 women killed, child hurt in shooting at Texas dormitory https://t.co/Al8AmXnsG4 33 minutes ago Inquirer Two women were killed and a child was wounded in a shooting Monday morning at a university dormitory in Texas, offi… https://t.co/JYU6OTuIKt 33 minutes ago (((DIXIE MARTIN))) 2 women killed, child hurt in shooting at Texas dormitory https://t.co/QLN0xkODF0 1 hour ago dixk 2 women killed, child hurt in shooting at Texas dormitory (from @AP) https://t.co/ITZe3HmcPy 2 hours ago Nick_Zen RT @KTVU: Two women were killed and a child was wounded in a shooting at a university dormitory in Texas. https://t.co/7oAzchMCYQ https://t… 2 hours ago KTVU Two women were killed and a child was wounded in a shooting at a university dormitory in Texas.… https://t.co/KT4Vppw2fA 2 hours ago Charlie For Change ❄🌊✊🌹🇺🇸 💎♻️🌎💙📣🧡⚛️ RT @lovelyti: https://t.co/DrtiaHWvTf 2 women killed, child hurt in shooting at Texas dormitory https://t.co/vyRAI8dZwe 2 hours ago