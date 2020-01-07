Bezos asks U.S. judge to dismiss lawsuit by girlfriend's brother: Bloomberg

Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Amazon.com Inc Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos is urging a U.S. judge to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed against him by the brother of his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, Bloomberg reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-02-04/bezos-urges-judge-to-dismiss-suit-by-girlfriend-s-brother?utm_campaign=socialflow-organic&utm_source=twitter&cmpid=socialflow-twitter-business&utm_medium=social&utm_content=business on Monday. 👓 View full article

