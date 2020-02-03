It’s curtains for India’s first deepwater gas field Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Reliance Industries Ltd and BP on Monday shut down the D1 D3 field in the KG-D6 block off the Andhra coast which finally ran out of gas, bringing down curtains on India’s remarkable deepwater debut that was dogged by controversy right from the word go. 👓 View full article

