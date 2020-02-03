Global  

It’s curtains for India’s first deepwater gas field

IndiaTimes Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Reliance Industries Ltd and BP on Monday shut down the D1 D3 field in the KG-D6 block off the Andhra coast which finally ran out of gas, bringing down curtains on India’s remarkable deepwater debut that was dogged by controversy right from the word go.
