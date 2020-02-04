Rhythm AI agrees a research collaboration with Israel’s Biosense Webster

Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Rhythm AI has inked a research collaboration with Israel's Biosense Webster. The deal grants the former access to data from the latter's CARTO3 advanced cardiac mapping system to support a multi-centre clinical trial of Rhythm's STAR Mapping system. The AI-driven technology identifies sources or drivers of atrial fibrillation (irregular and often abnormally fast heart rate) from information acquired by 3D mapping equipment. The results of a single-centre study published last May, found 80% of patients treated in a single procedure using STAR Mapping were free of atrial fibrillation without the use of anti-arrhythmia drugs at an average of 18.5 months follow-up. This compares favourably to a 2015 patient assessment, which demonstrated only 48% of patients free form AF at 18 months. Rhythm AI chief executive Simon Hubbert said: "We are delighted to have reached agreement with Biosense Webster to collaborate on our forthcoming multi-centre trial. "STAR Mapping has demonstrated a significant improvement in outcomes in a single centre study and we look forward to further demonstrating the value of STAR in a UK multi-centre trial with recruitment starting later this year."


