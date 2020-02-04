Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Rhythm AI agrees a research collaboration with Israel’s Biosense Webster

Rhythm AI agrees a research collaboration with Israel’s Biosense Webster

Proactive Investors Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Rhythm AI has inked a research collaboration with Israel’s Biosense Webster. The deal grants the former access to data from the latter’s CARTO3 advanced cardiac mapping system to support a multi-centre clinical trial of Rhythm’s STAR Mapping system. The AI-driven technology identifies sources or drivers of atrial fibrillation (irregular and often abnormally fast heart rate) from information acquired by 3D mapping equipment. The results of a single-centre study published last May, found 80% of patients treated in a single procedure using STAR Mapping were free of atrial fibrillation without the use of anti-arrhythmia drugs at an average of 18.5 months follow-up. This compares favourably to a 2015 patient assessment, which demonstrated only 48% of patients free form AF at 18 months. Rhythm AI chief executive Simon Hubbert said: "We are delighted to have reached agreement with Biosense Webster to collaborate on our forthcoming multi-centre trial. “STAR Mapping has demonstrated a significant improvement in outcomes in a single centre study and we look forward to further demonstrating the value of STAR in a UK multi-centre trial with recruitment starting later this year."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.