Visa planning biggest changes to U.S. swipe fees in a decade: Bloomberg Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Visa Inc is planning the biggest changes in a decade to the rates U.S. merchants pay to accept its cards, Bloomberg reported https://bloom.bg/2vGWtA7 on Tuesday, citing a document Visa sent to banks. 👓 View full article

