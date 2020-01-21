Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > EuroLife Brands to refresh Aphria's education portal

EuroLife Brands to refresh Aphria's education portal

Proactive Investors Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
EuroLife Brands Inc (CSE:EURO) (OTCMKTS:EURPF), the cannabis education group, is shaking things up by striking a deal with Aphria Inc (TSX:APHA) (NYSE:APHA), the Ontario-based cannabis behemoth, to relaunch its budtender education portal, a go-to site for hundreds of cannabis retailers.  EuroLife plans to reinvigorate Aphria’s site by adding educational modules on topics ranging from cannabis growing, to the ins and outs of production and responsible usage. Upon completion, cannabis retailers across Canada will have the chance to direct their employees to the platform, which will be used to showcase Aphria’s line-up of cannabis products as well as offering educational materials. READ: EuroLife Brands finalizes budtender platform for a leading global cannabis company “Aphria is a leader in the adult-use cannabis market and we were impressed with the level of education they felt necessary to ensure budtenders are familiar with Aphria’s line-up of products and able to capably converse with potential consumers about frequently asked questions pertaining to recreational cannabis usage,” said Shawn Moniz, EuroLife’s CEO. “We are pleased to partner with Aphria to deliver a refreshed budtender education portal to ensure retail employees across Canada are well-versed in Aphria’s line-up of adult-use brands such as Solei, RIFF, Good Supply and Broken Coast and well-educated above and beyond the basics of responsible adult-use of cannabis to offer added value to consumers looking to learn more,” he added. EuroLife Brands provides cannabis education while harvesting the power of Big Data and artificial intelligence. The firm educates the public with its free online library about all-things-cannabis, and uses data analytics to gauge consumption.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Report Says NYC Doesn't Have Enough Classes To Accommodate Pre-Schoolers With Special Needs [Video]Report Says NYC Doesn't Have Enough Classes To Accommodate Pre-Schoolers With Special Needs

A new report find many pre-schoolers who need special education are forced to spend months out of school because New York City does not have enough classes to immediately accommodate them; CBS2's..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:24Published

Tanhaji continues run with Sex Education 2 as new offering of the week [Video]Tanhaji continues run with Sex Education 2 as new offering of the week

Tanhaji continues run with Sex Education 2 as new offering of the week

Credit: LiveMint     Duration: 03:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

EuroLife Finalizes Agreement with Aphria Inc. for Customized Cannabis Education Platform

DGAP-News: Eurolife Brands / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 04.02.2020 / 09:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Toronto,...
EQS Group

EuroLife Brands establishes European advisory council to help drive growth

EuroLife Brands Inc (CSE:EURO) (OTCMKTS:EURPF), the cannabis-focused group, has formed a panel of expert European advisors to help the company realise its...
Proactive Investors Also reported by •EQS GroupBusiness Wire

Tweets about this

mtltimesnews

Montrealtimes EuroLife Brands to refresh Aphria’s education portal https://t.co/EqdhJtRW38 2 days ago

aharmantas

Angela Harmantas $EURO EuroLife Brands to refresh Aphria's education portal https://t.co/lHOLjNBd17 via @proactive_ca… https://t.co/NPyRMbt3sq 3 days ago

proactive_ca

Proactive Canada $EURO EuroLife Brands to refresh Aphria's education portal https://t.co/WFEF8EX3T8 via @proactive_ca… https://t.co/vm1gYmetfZ 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.