EuroLife Brands to refresh Aphria's education portal

Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 3 days ago )

EuroLife Brands Inc (CSE:EURO) (OTCMKTS:EURPF), the cannabis education group, is shaking things up by striking a deal with Aphria Inc (TSX:APHA) (NYSE:APHA), the Ontario-based cannabis behemoth, to relaunch its budtender education portal, a go-to site for hundreds of cannabis retailers. EuroLife plans to reinvigorate Aphria's site by adding educational modules on topics ranging from cannabis growing, to the ins and outs of production and responsible usage. Upon completion, cannabis retailers across Canada will have the chance to direct their employees to the platform, which will be used to showcase Aphria's line-up of cannabis products as well as offering educational materials. READ: EuroLife Brands finalizes budtender platform for a leading global cannabis company "Aphria is a leader in the adult-use cannabis market and we were impressed with the level of education they felt necessary to ensure budtenders are familiar with Aphria's line-up of products and able to capably converse with potential consumers about frequently asked questions pertaining to recreational cannabis usage," said Shawn Moniz, EuroLife's CEO. "We are pleased to partner with Aphria to deliver a refreshed budtender education portal to ensure retail employees across Canada are well-versed in Aphria's line-up of adult-use brands such as Solei, RIFF, Good Supply and Broken Coast and well-educated above and beyond the basics of responsible adult-use of cannabis to offer added value to consumers looking to learn more," he added. EuroLife Brands provides cannabis education while harvesting the power of Big Data and artificial intelligence. The firm educates the public with its free online library about all-things-cannabis, and uses data analytics to gauge consumption.


