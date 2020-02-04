Billionaire investor Ron Baron thinks Tesla revenue could boom to $1 trillion in 10 years and keep growing (TSLA) Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· *Ron Baron, a billionaire investor and Tesla bull, told CNBC Tuesday that he thinks the company could reach $1 trillion in revenue in 10 years. *

· *Shares of Tesla surged as much as 16% in early trading Tuesday. *

· *Even after Tesla's recent run pushed Baron Capital's Tesla stake to $1.3 billion as of Monday's close,... · *Ron Baron, a billionaire investor and Tesla bull, told CNBC Tuesday that he thinks the company could reach $1 trillion in revenue in 10 years. *· *Shares of Tesla surged as much as 16% in early trading Tuesday. *· *Even after Tesla's recent run pushed Baron Capital's Tesla stake to $1.3 billion as of Monday's close, 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this