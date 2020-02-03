Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Goldman, Amazon reportedly eye small-business loans

Goldman, Amazon reportedly eye small-business loans

SmartBrief Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Goldman Sachs is negotiating with Amazon to offer small-business loans to companies that operate through the e-commerce giant -More- 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Amazon and Goldman Sachs May Soon Partner For Lending Services

According to Quartz, and originally reported on by the Financial Times, Amazon and Goldman Sachs may soon team up “to offer small business loans in the U.S.”...
WebProNews

Goldman Sachs is in talks with Amazon to provide loans to small business, continuing its push into main-street banking

Goldman Sachs is in talks with Amazon to provide loans to small business, continuing its push into main-street banking** · *Goldman Sachs and Amazon are in talks to extend loans to small and medium-sized businesses, in a partnership that would pair Goldman's brand with...
Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PaymentGal

Patti Hewitt Amazon looks to expand credit to small biz on its existing platform through partnership with Goldman Sachs… https://t.co/Y8fUVqrZcc 1 hour ago

FNW_US

FashionNetwork US Goldman reportedly in talks with Amazon to offer small business loans https://t.co/i721qH1air https://t.co/nk4Ip16XSx 20 hours ago

FNW_WW

FashionNetwork Worldwide Goldman reportedly in talks with Amazon to offer small business loans https://t.co/jk2qLNq56y https://t.co/0gPOQukIwq 20 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.