Janet Jackson to headline Cincinnati Music Festival; here's who will join her

Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

A Cincinnati Music Festival promoter has called its 2020 lineup “the strongest that we’ve had in quite some time.” Janet Jackson will headline the three-day event that will be held July 23-25 at Paul Brown Stadium. She’ll be joined by Snoop Dogg, Charlie Wilson and Fantasia along with others. “Having Janet Jackson on our festival lineup for the first time ever to headline Saturday night, along with favorites Charlie Wilson and Fantasia, just makes this weekend even more exciting,” festival… 👓 View full article

