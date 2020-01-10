Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > OHSU, Portland restaurants team up on healthy menus

OHSU, Portland restaurants team up on healthy menus

bizjournals Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
A dozen Portland-area restaurants this month are serving up such dishes at black cod with lentils, Mediterranean chicken with hummus, eggplant caviar and albacore tuna tartare. What makes those meals different from the businesses' typical fare is that they were created in conjunction with Oregon Health & Science University's Knight Cardiovascular Institute to meet heart health guidelines from the American Heart Association. An OHSU dietician worked with the restaurants to "simultaneously celebrate…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Local restaurants participating in Veganuary [Video]Local restaurants participating in Veganuary

Many Las Vegas restaurants are participating in Veganuary. People often choose to go vegan in the month of January in an effort to get healthy. Local restaurants are adjusting their menus to cater to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:40Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.