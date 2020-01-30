Global  

Elon Musk is cheering Tesla's 100% gain. He invoked Warren Buffett to dismiss the stock price as a 'distraction' last year.

Business Insider Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Elon Musk is cheering Tesla's 100% gain. He invoked Warren Buffett to dismiss the stock price as a 'distraction' last year.**

· *Tesla's stock price has more than doubled since January, boosting Elon Musk's net worth by more than $15 billion.*
· *The electric carmaker's CEO complained about its volatility last year, calling it a "a bit of a distraction."*
· *Musk also invoked Warren Buffett to downplay the significance of Tesla's share price...
Elon Musk drops EDM song 'Don't Doubt ur Vibe' [Video]Elon Musk drops EDM song 'Don't Doubt ur Vibe'

Earlier this week, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced he had created a new song, “Don’t Doubt ur Vibe”.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:05Published

Grimes Opens Up About Pregnancy [Video]Grimes Opens Up About Pregnancy

Grimes opened up on Instagram talking about her pregnancy with Tesla CEO Elon Musk. She said the whole thing was an “ordeal” and explained had “complications early on.” The musician apologized..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:32Published


Elon Musk contradicted a bold claim he made last year about Tesla's self-driving capabilities (TSLA)

Elon Musk contradicted a bold claim he made last year about Tesla's self-driving capabilities (TSLA)· Last February, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he was "certain" the electric-car maker's vehicles would be able to drive without human assistance by the end of...
Business Insider Also reported by •The Next Web

Elon Musk: Join Us At Tesla For AI, Even If You Don’t Have College Degree

Working at Tesla would be a dream job for many. If you feel inspired by the innovative ideas of Elon Musk and want to work for Tesla, here is an opportunity...
Fossbytes Also reported by •The Next WebThe Verge

