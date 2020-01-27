Grammy-awarding band Wilco to kick off Levitt Shell concert series

Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Grammy-award-winning band Wilco will kick off the Levitt Shell's concert series this spring. Wilco is set to perform April 14 at 8 p.m. as part of the Shell's ticketed Shell Yeah! Benefit Concert Series. Alternative/indie rock bandWilco will be on tour in support of their 11th studio album, "Ode to Joy," released late last year. Levitt Shell executive director Natalie Wilson told the Memphis Business Journal that Wilco have traditionally come back to play in the Memphis market every two…


