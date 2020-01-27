Grammy-awarding band Wilco to kick off Levitt Shell concert series
Tuesday, 4 February 2020 () The Grammy-award-winning band Wilco will kick off the Levitt Shell’s concert series this spring. Wilco is set to perform April 14 at 8 p.m. as part of the Shell’s ticketed Shell Yeah! Benefit Concert Series. Alternative/indie rock bandWilco will be on tour in support of their 11th studio album, "Ode to Joy," released late last year. Levitt Shell executive director Natalie Wilson told the Memphis Business Journal that Wilco have traditionally come back to play in the Memphis market every two…
Hana Elion and JJ Mitchell of The Overcoats share how they changed up their songwriting process for their latest project.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they...
Hana Elion and JJ Mitchell, the duo that makes up The Overcoats, talk about the production for their latest music video and how a joke helped create the artistic vision.BUILD is a live interview series..
