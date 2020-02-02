Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > White House adviser says coronavirus will delay China trade deal purchases

White House adviser says coronavirus will delay China trade deal purchases

Business Insider Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
White House adviser says coronavirus will delay China trade deal purchases· *White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Tuesday that the rapid spread of a novel coronavirus would delay a key term of the phase-one trade deal with China.*
· *Activity has grinded to a halt in the second-largest economy following travel and commerce restrictions designed to contain the rapid outbreak.*
· *Kudlow...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: White House Seeks To Soothe Americans Over Coronavirus Fears

White House Seeks To Soothe Americans Over Coronavirus Fears 00:39

 White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien on Sunday sought to quell fears over the Wuhan coronavirus. According to Politico, O'Brien said on Sunday the outbreak was 'top priority,' but poses a 'low risk' now in the United States. Right now there's no reason for Americans to panic. This...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Garlic price doubles in Indonesia [Video]Coronavirus: Garlic price doubles in Indonesia

Outbreak of coronavirus in China has brought cross-border food trade with Indonesia to a complete halt. This has resulted in the price of garlic in the city of Padang in West Sumatra Province to..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:13Published

Timeline: The Process Of Brokering A Trade Deal With China [Video]Timeline: The Process Of Brokering A Trade Deal With China

The U.S. and China have taken steps to end a nearly two-year trade war.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

China has not yet accepted U.S. help with coronavirus: White House adviser

China has been more transparent about the coronavirus than it has been in previous crises but Beijing has not yet accepted a U.S. offer of help to contain the...
Reuters Also reported by •Jerusalem PostReuters India

Citizens Business Conditions Index™ Rises in Q4 on Trade Optimism, Consumer Spending

PROVIDENCE, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Easing trade tensions with China, increased consumer spending and a more stable interest rate environment helped improve U.S....
Business Wire


Tweets about this

InTimePast

Carolyn RT @businessinsider: White House adviser says coronavirus will delay China trade deal purchases https://t.co/FUG4ZyQ6FN 5 minutes ago

mashru_hiren

Hiren Mashru RT @FirstSquawk: DJ - WHITE HOUSE ADVISER LARRY KUDLOW SAYS COMPANIES INCLUDING MICROSOFT, DELL AND AT&T PART OF EFFORT TO DEVELOP 5G ALTER… 6 minutes ago

kentpg

Paul Kent White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow says coronavirus will delay exports under phase one US-China trade deal https://t.co/DG94NFdX3u 6 minutes ago

Trading0429

Luis Zambrano RT @economics: The “export boom” from the U.S.’s trade deal with China will be delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak, White House eco… 7 minutes ago

bensadifarid

bensadifarid RT @WSJ: Seeking to blunt Huawei's dominance, the White House is working with companies including Microsoft and Dell to make software for 5… 8 minutes ago

SandiAnthony1

Sandi Anthony RT @bpolitics: The “export boom” from the U.S.’s trade deal with China will be delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak, White House eco… 21 minutes ago

e_veritas_unum

P Curtis ❌Truth Unites Us 🇺🇸 RT @nataglaw: White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Tuesday the coronavirus is likely to delay purchases of U.S. goods promised un… 23 minutes ago

nataglaw

Nat'l Ag Law Center White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Tuesday the coronavirus is likely to delay purchases of U.S. goods p… https://t.co/uHPPaPOaln 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.