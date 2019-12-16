Wendy's announces launch date for nationwide breakfast rollout

Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Wendy's Co. is ready for its breakfast relaunch. The Dublin-based restaurant company Tuesday said the nationwide rollout of its new breakfast menu will be March 2. "Our crew will be hand-cracking fresh eggs on all our breakfast sandwiches and leaning into quality ingredients that have long set Wendy's apart from the competition," Kurt Kane, Wendy's U.S. president and chief commercial officer, said in a news release. Wendy's breakfast creations include the Breakfast Baconator, which…


