Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Bombardier in talks to sell business-jet unit to Textron: WSJ

Bombardier in talks to sell business-jet unit to Textron: WSJ

Reuters Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Canada's Bombardier Inc is in talks to sell its business-jet unit to U.S. maker of Cessna jets, Textron Inc , the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/bombardier-in-talks-to-sell-business-jet-unit-to-textron-11580835712?mod=searchresults&page=1&pos=2, citing people familiar with the matter.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Boeing in Talks With Banks to Secure a $10 Billion Loan [Video]Boeing in Talks With Banks to Secure a $10 Billion Loan

Boeing is in talks with several banks to secure a $10 billion loan to help offset the cost of the continuing grounding of the 737 Max jet.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:19Published

Security firm ended Ghosn's surveillance: sources [Video]Security firm ended Ghosn's surveillance: sources

Reuters has learned that lawyers for Carlos Ghosn warned a private security company that its surveillance of Carlos Ghosn's home was a human rights abuse. He escaped house arrest shortly after the firm..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bombardier in talks to sell business-jet unit to Textron - WSJ

Canada's Bombardier Inc is in talks to sell its business-jet unit to U.S. maker of Cessna jets, Textron Inc , the Wall Street Journal reported...
Reuters India Also reported by •SeekingAlpha

Tweets about this

AbhijitMishraa

Abhijit Mishra @anandmahindra Should an Indian company be looking at acquiring a business as such that could help propel aircraft/… https://t.co/DogDW15F0O 30 minutes ago

tomkorocz

Tom Korocz RT @jonostrower: Bombardier in Talks to Sell Business-Jet Unit to Textron (via ⁦@jacquiemcnish@wsj) https://t.co/HJoLgfJMRj 44 minutes ago

AdamJacquesTCS

Adam Jacques RT @jacquiemcnish: Scoop @wsj with @cararlombardo Bombardier is in talks to sell profitable business jet unit to Textron as talks to sell s… 59 minutes ago

bizsolutionsvcs

Business Solutions Bombardier Is Reportedly in Talks to Sell Its Business-Jet Division to Cessna https://t.co/EDshN89Eb3 https://t.co/NTWkiaagxw 1 hour ago

song_title

Flourish gratitude RT @business: Bombardier shares jump on a report the Montreal-based manufacturer is in talks to sell its private-jet unit to Textron https:… 1 hour ago

som_bill

Bill Som RT @paulvieira: Big Bombardier news from @WSJ: Bombardier in negotiations with Textron -- a Fortune 500 company -- about a sale of Montreal… 1 hour ago

jonostrower

Jon Ostrower Bombardier in Talks to Sell Business-Jet Unit to Textron (via ⁦@jacquiemcnish@wsj) https://t.co/HJoLgfJMRj 1 hour ago

JamesBedsworth

James Bedsworth RT @WSJ: Bombardier is in talks to sell its business-jet division to Textron as the struggling Canadian train and plane maker moves to pare… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.