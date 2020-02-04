Global  

UNCG master's program stand out in ranking of state's nursing degrees by starting salary

bizjournals Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
If you're looking for a good return on an investment in education, it would be hard to beat the master's degree program at the UNC Greensboro School of Nursing. Graduates of the UNCG nursing master's program earned a median first-year salary of $139,100, far and away the highest among the 10 North Carolina nursing schools that offer master's degrees, according to data from the U.S. Department of Education on the graduating classes of 2015 and 2016. In fact, the median salary for UNCG graduates…
