Speciality grocer Earth Fare files for bankruptcy amid closing all stores
Tuesday, 4 February 2020 () Specialty grocer Earth Fare filed for bankruptcy protection on Tuesday — just one day after announcing it would shutter its 50-store footprint. The Asheville-based organic and natural foods grocer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware. That filing lists liabilities of $100 million to $500 million and assets of $100 million to $500 million. Earth Fare formed a restructuring committee in November to explore potential strategic alternatives…