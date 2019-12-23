The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Top Paid iPhone Apps:



1. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations



2. TouchRetouch, ADVA Soft GmbH



3. Minecraft, Mojang



4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi



5. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.



6. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd



7. NBA 2K20, 2K



8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB



9 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio



10. HotSchedules, HotSchedules



Top Free iPhone Apps:



1. Park Master, KAYAC Inc.



2. Woodturning, 3D Voodoo



3. ID Please, Lion Studios



4. TikTok - Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.



5. Wood Shop, Rollic Games



6. TurboTax Tax Return App, Intuit Inc.



7. Brain Test: Tricky Puzzles, Unico Studio LLC



8. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC



9. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.



10. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.



Top Paid iPad Apps:



1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd



2. Minecraft, Mojang



3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited



4. Notability, Ginger Labs



5. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations



6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi



7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB



8. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio



9. NBA 2K20, 2K



10. The Game of Life, Marmalade Game Studio



Top Free iPad Apps:



1. ID Please, Lion Studios



2. Disney+, Disney



3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC



4. Wood Shop, Rollic Games



5. Brain Test: Tricky Puzzles, Unico Studio LLC



6. Park Master, KAYAC Inc.



7. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.



8. Woodturning, 3D Voodoo



9. Weather - The Weather Channel, The Weather Channel Interactive



10. Calculator International, Travel Weather Calculator

