Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
App Store

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

2. TouchRetouch, ADVA Soft GmbH

3. Minecraft, Mojang

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

6. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

7. NBA 2K20, 2K

8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

9 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio

10. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Park Master, KAYAC Inc.

2. Woodturning, 3D Voodoo

3. ID Please, Lion Studios

4. TikTok - Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.

5. Wood Shop, Rollic Games

6. TurboTax Tax Return App, Intuit Inc.

7. Brain Test: Tricky Puzzles, Unico Studio LLC

8. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

9. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

10. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

9. NBA 2K20, 2K

10. The Game of Life, Marmalade Game Studio

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. ID Please, Lion Studios

2. Disney+, Disney

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

4. Wood Shop, Rollic Games

5. Brain Test: Tricky Puzzles, Unico Studio LLC

6. Park Master, KAYAC Inc.

7. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

8. Woodturning, 3D Voodoo

9. Weather - The Weather Channel, The Weather Channel Interactive

10. Calculator International, Travel Weather Calculator
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Game About Creating A Plague Surges In Popularity Amid Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Game About Creating A Plague Surges In Popularity Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

A video game about creating a virus that ravages humanity has shot to the top of the app store in China. Veuer’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:17Published

The Top Apps of the 2010s [Video]The Top Apps of the 2010s

With the decade coming to an end, app store intelligence firm App Annie has released its Decade in Review analysis.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Top Paid iPhone Apps: 1. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations 2. TouchRetouch, ADVA Soft GmbH 3. Minecraft, Mojang 4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja...
SeattlePI.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.