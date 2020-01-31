Global  

Report: UC's Luke Fickell top choice for Michigan State job

bizjournals Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
University of Cincinnati head football coach Luke Fickell is a top candidate to replace the retiring coach at Michigan State University, according to a report. The Detroit Free Press writes that Fickell, who was the interim coach at Ohio State between Jim Tressel and Urban Meyer, is the "frontrunner" to replace Mark Dantonio, who announced his retirement on Tuesday. Dantonio himself is a former Bearcats football coach, from 2004 to 2006. Fickell, 46, arrived in Cincinnati in 2017 from Ohio State,…
