Twitter to label altered media, remove if it may cause harm
Tuesday, 4 February 2020 () SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter will begin to label and in some cases remove doctored or manipulated photos, audio and videos that are designed to mislead people.
The company said Tuesday that the new rules prohibit sharing synthetic or manipulated material that's likely to cause harm. Material that is manipulated but isn't necessarily harmful may get a warning label.
Under the new guidelines, the slowed-down video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in which she appeared to slur her words could get the label if someone tweets it out after the rules go into effect March 5.
Deciding what might cause harm could be difficult to define, and some material will likely fall into a gray area.
“This will be a challenge and we will make errors along the way — we appreciate the patience," Twitter said in a blog post. “However, we’re committed to doing this right."
Twitter said it considers threats to the safety of a person or a group serious harm, along with risk of mass violence or widespread civil unrest. But harm could also mean threats to people's privacy or ability to freely express themselves, Twitter said. This could include stalking, voter suppression and intimidation epithets and “material that aims to silence someone.”
Google, Facebook, Twitter and other technology services are under intense pressure to prevent interference in the 2020 U.S. elections after they were manipulated in four years ago by Russia-connected actors. On Monday, Google's YouTube clarified its policy around political manipulation, reiterating that it bans election-related “deepfake” videos. Facebook has also been ramping up its election security efforts.
Twitter said it was committed to seeking input from its users on such rules. Twitter said it posted a survey in six languages and received 6,500 responses from around the world....
Financial blog Zero Hedge was permanently suspended from Twitter on Friday. The blog rose to popularity in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. Twitter said the blog was spreading misinformation over the Wuhan coronavirus. The blog published an article identifying a Chinese scientist it claimed...
The Prince of Wales has named pop star Katy Perry as a new ambassador of his British Asian Trust in a major drive against child-trafficking. The US star joined Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall at a..
An Iowan voter voted for Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg and then changed her mind. She approach a caucus precinct captain to try and change her vote after learning that Buttigieg was..
Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it would start labeling tweets containing synthetic or deceptively edited forms of media, as social media platforms brace for a... Reuters Also reported by •Mashable •Seattle Times •RIA Nov. •WebProNews
Tweets about this
🇵🇷 Neburboy 🇵🇷 RT @NewsHour: Twitter will begin to label and in some cases remove doctored or manipulated photos, audio and videos that are designed to mi… 10 minutes ago
Mr Kadi Ninda Twitter to label, and potentially remove, media altered to mislead people https://t.co/PyQ0yV1nY2 17 minutes ago
AWPS NEWS RT @seattletimes: Twitter will begin to label and in some cases remove doctored or manipulated photos, audio and videos that are designed t… 26 minutes ago
Arz Lubnan .@Twitter to label, and potentially remove, #media altered to mislead people :
https://t.co/4DYLvxuQ3c 36 minutes ago
The Seattle Times Twitter will begin to label and in some cases remove doctored or manipulated photos, audio and videos that are desi… https://t.co/yb1uMBs14o 56 minutes ago