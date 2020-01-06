Fake 'French minister' in $85m scam

Global  

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Fake 'French minister' in $85m scamSeven suspected conmen have gone on trial in Paris accused of using a silicone mask to impersonate the French foreign minister and extort more than €50 million (NZ$85m) from a raft of wealthy politicians, businessmen and religious...
Seven on trial for fake French minister Le Drian scam

Alleged fraudsters used a silicone mask to pose as a French minister in an elaborate scam.
BBC News Also reported by •Reuters

Solution for French fishermen access to Guernsey waters imminent: minister

A solution for French fishermen temporarily banned from entering the waters around Guernsey due to Brexit should be found in the coming hours, French Agriculture...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India

