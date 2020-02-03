Global  

Take a look inside Snooze's first Kansas City location (Photos)

Tuesday, 4 February 2020
Denver-based breakfast chain Snooze an A.M. Eatery is set to open Wednesday just in time for Kansas Citians to get a hearty breakfast before braving the cold for the Kansas City Chiefs' victory parade and rally. Some of its offerings include pineapple upside down pancakes, smashed avocado benny (eggs benedict), breakfast tacos, breakfast pot pie, sandwiches and the Bella! Bella! Benny, which features thin slices of prosciutto, Taleggio cheese and poached eggs on toasted ciabatta, topped with cream…
 Planning ahead for the Chiefs victory parade will be key on Wednesday just as it was in 2015 for Kansas City's last citywide victory parade in honor of the Royals' first World Series championship in 30 years.

Painting the town red — Kansas City celebrates the Chiefs' super season

Kansas City's pride in the Super Bowl champion Chiefs was on display at watch parties, on the city skyline and above. Still to come is the biggest parade Kansas...
bizjournals Also reported by •SOHHCBS NewsSeattle TimesDaily Caller

Super Bowl scores 102M viewers, first rise in viewership in five years

The Kansas City Chiefs' fourth-quarter victory over the San Francisco 49ers wasn't the only Super Bowl comeback on Sunday. The big game's ratings scored a...
bizjournals


