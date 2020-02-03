Take a look inside Snooze's first Kansas City location (Photos)

Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Denver-based breakfast chain Snooze an A.M. Eatery is set to open Wednesday just in time for Kansas Citians to get a hearty breakfast before braving the cold for the Kansas City Chiefs' victory parade and rally. Some of its offerings include pineapple upside down pancakes, smashed avocado benny (eggs benedict), breakfast tacos, breakfast pot pie, sandwiches and the Bella! Bella! Benny, which features thin slices of prosciutto, Taleggio cheese and poached eggs on toasted ciabatta, topped with cream…


